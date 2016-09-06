(Adds quote, details from statement)
OSLO, Sept 6 Norway's central bank will start
publishing the minutes of its board meetings and aims to become
more transparent even though discussions on monetary policy will
remain exempt, the bank said on Tuesday.
"The publication of the minutes of the meetings of the
Executive Board will enhance transparency about the management
of the central bank, and the management of the Government
Pension Fund Global," it said in a statement, referring to the
formal name of the country's sovereign wealth fund.
The fund is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund with
assets of $895 billion, and is managed by a unit of the central
bank that invests all the cash in foreign stocks, bonds and real
estate.
The bank's executive board has three full-time and five
part-time members and is headed by Governor Oeystein Olsen.
"Under today's regulation, the minutes of the Executive
Board's monetary policy meetings are published after 12 years.
The decision to publish the minutes does not entail a change to
this rule," Olsen said.
"But in the upcoming strategy period, the Executive Board
will also consider increasing transparency regarding the Board's
monetary policy discussion," he added.
Each strategy period lasts about three months. The central
bank publishes four monetary policy reports per year, with
detailed expectations and forecasts for the economy and interest
rates. The next report is due on Sept. 22.
All its 2016 minutes will be published on Tuesday, the bank
added. They will be released in Norwegian only, with a later
publication in English. Future publications will be in both
languages.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle and
Gwladys Fouche)