OSLO, Sept 6 Norway's central bank will start publishing the minutes of its board meetings and aims to become more transparent even though discussions on monetary policy will remain exempt, the bank said on Tuesday.

"The publication of the minutes of the meetings of the Executive Board will enhance transparency about the management of the central bank, and the management of the Government Pension Fund Global," it said in a statement, referring to the formal name of the country's sovereign wealth fund.

The fund is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund with assets of $895 billion, and is managed by a unit of the central bank that invests all the cash in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate.

The bank's executive board has three full-time and five part-time members and is headed by Governor Oeystein Olsen.

"Under today's regulation, the minutes of the Executive Board's monetary policy meetings are published after 12 years. The decision to publish the minutes does not entail a change to this rule," Olsen said.

"But in the upcoming strategy period, the Executive Board will also consider increasing transparency regarding the Board's monetary policy discussion," he added.

Each strategy period lasts about three months. The central bank publishes four monetary policy reports per year, with detailed expectations and forecasts for the economy and interest rates. The next report is due on Sept. 22.

All its 2016 minutes will be published on Tuesday, the bank added. They will be released in Norwegian only, with a later publication in English. Future publications will be in both languages.