OSLO, Sept 6 Norway's central bank will start
publishing the minutes of its board meetings, although
discussions on monetary policy will remain exempt, the bank said
on Tuesday.
"The publication of the minutes of the meetings of the
Executive Board will enhance transparency about the management
of the central bank, and the management of the Government
Pension Fund Global," it said in a statement.
The fund is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund with
assets of $895 billion.
"In the upcoming strategy period, the Executive Board will
also consider increasing transparency regarding the Board's
monetary policy discussion," Norges Bank said.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)