OSLO Oct 21 Norway's central bank said on
Friday that proposed mortgage regulations by the Financial
Supervisory Authority would likely have a dampening effect on
total borrowing.
The central bank generally gave a favorable opinion on the
details of the proposals, but advocated somewhat more
flexibility for banks in the lending policies than the bank
regulator had proposed, the bank said in a letter to the
Ministry of Finance.
In September, Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)
put forwards a series of proposals meant to help curb a rapid
rise in housing prices. A final decision on the proposals will
be made by Norway's Finance Ministry.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)