OSLO Dec 28 Norway's central bank expects to hold its key policy interest rate unchanged in the time to come, but still sees a greater chance of a cut than of an increase, Governor Oeystein Olsen told public broadcaster NRK on Wednesday.

Norges Bank predicted on Dec. 15 rates would stay flat at a record low 0.5 percent, while maintaining an easing bias.

"There's still a somewhat higher probability of a rate cut than of an increase," Olsen said.

"Even negative rates are a possibility in case the Norwegian economy were to face large new disruptions," he added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)