BRIEF-Gemdale sees FY 2016 net profit up 85 pct to 105 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 85 percent to 105 percent
OSLO Dec 28 Norway's central bank expects to hold its key policy interest rate unchanged in the time to come, but still sees a greater chance of a cut than of an increase, Governor Oeystein Olsen told public broadcaster NRK on Wednesday.
Norges Bank predicted on Dec. 15 rates would stay flat at a record low 0.5 percent, while maintaining an easing bias.
"There's still a somewhat higher probability of a rate cut than of an increase," Olsen said.
"Even negative rates are a possibility in case the Norwegian economy were to face large new disruptions," he added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 85 percent to 105 percent
* NNB Intressenter completes its recommended public cash offer to acquire the shares in Nordnet and extends the acceptance period
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent