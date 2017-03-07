Italy approves emergency decree to delay Veneto Banca bond payment
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
(Repeats to attach article to alerts, no changes in text)
OSLO, March 7 Norwegian companies are expecting output growth to edge up over the next six months, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday, following a moderate increase over the last three months.
"Output growth is primarily being generated by higher public demand. Growth has picked up in all sectors, except for the export industry," the bank said in a survey of 327 companies.
The regional network survey is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.
The next rate decision is due on March 16. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to nominate former Senate aide Hester Peirce to an open seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.