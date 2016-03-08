* Output growth seen broadly unchanged over next 6 months

* Economists say March rate cut looks certain

* Fresh survey confirms rates may fall further

* Central bank's next rate decision is on March 17 (Adds economists, detail)

OSLO, March 8 Activity in Norway's private sector is seen broadly unchanged for the next six months compared to the past three, a central bank survey showed, making a March 17 rate cut all but a done deal and further cuts likely, economists said.

The regional network survey is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.

"Contacts expect the level of output to remain broadly unchanged over the next six months. Enterprises expect that oil industry demand will continue to fall, but that demand from the public sector will increase further," the bank said in a survey of 337 companies on Tuesday.

A slowdown in the oil sector, which generates a fifth of the economy's output, after the crash in crude prices has sparked fears that the downturn will spread to the rest of the economy.

"We expect a cut by 25 basis points next week, with a rate path that shows a probability of rates being cut to zero later this year," Handelsbanken's chief economist Kari Due-Andresen said.

The five economists Reuters talked to after the data release expected a rate cut on March 17 when the central bank will announce its next rate decision. Norges Bank left rates unchanged at a record low 0.75 percent at its last meeting in December.

Economists also said the survey pointed to a downward adjustment of the central bank's rate path.

"The rate path will still be down to prevent the Norwegian crown (from) strengthening," SEB Norway's chief economist Stein Bruun said.

Norway's trade weighted currency has rallied by about three percent since the December rate meeting and is currently slightly stronger than the central bank's average expectation for 2016.

The crown currency initially strengthened slightly against the euro after the data release but quickly fell back. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, Ole Petter Skonnord and Henrik Stolen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Dominic Evans)