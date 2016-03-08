* Output growth seen broadly unchanged over next 6 months
* Economists say March rate cut looks certain
* Fresh survey confirms rates may fall further
* Central bank's next rate decision is on March 17
(Adds economists, detail)
OSLO, March 8 Activity in Norway's private
sector is seen broadly unchanged for the next six months
compared to the past three, a central bank survey showed, making
a March 17 rate cut all but a done deal and further cuts likely,
economists said.
The regional network survey is the central bank's primary
sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate
decisions and interest rate forecasts.
"Contacts expect the level of output to remain broadly
unchanged over the next six months. Enterprises expect that oil
industry demand will continue to fall, but that demand from the
public sector will increase further," the bank said in a survey
of 337 companies on Tuesday.
A slowdown in the oil sector, which generates a fifth of the
economy's output, after the crash in crude prices has sparked
fears that the downturn will spread to the rest of the economy.
"We expect a cut by 25 basis points next week, with a rate
path that shows a probability of rates being cut to zero later
this year," Handelsbanken's chief economist Kari Due-Andresen
said.
The five economists Reuters talked to after the data release
expected a rate cut on March 17 when the central bank will
announce its next rate decision. Norges Bank left rates
unchanged at a record low 0.75 percent at its last meeting in
December.
Economists also said the survey pointed to a downward
adjustment of the central bank's rate path.
"The rate path will still be down to prevent the Norwegian
crown (from) strengthening," SEB Norway's chief economist Stein
Bruun said.
Norway's trade weighted currency has rallied by
about three percent since the December rate meeting and is
currently slightly stronger than the central bank's average
expectation for 2016.
The crown currency initially strengthened slightly against
the euro after the data release but quickly fell
back.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, Ole Petter Skonnord and Henrik
Stolen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and
Dominic Evans)