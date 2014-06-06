OSLO, June 6 Norway's output growth will remain
moderate but stable over the next six months, even as growth in
the oil sector continues to weaken, the central bank said on
Friday, based on a survey of 313 companies.
"Manufacturing for the domestic market and retail trade
expected that growth might edge down, while construction
contacts expected somewhat higher growth ahead, led by higher
public investment and increased housing construction," the bank
said in a statement.
"Contacts expected that growth impulses from the Norwegian
petroleum industry will continue to weaken."
The survey is the central bank's key sentiment survey. It is
expected to form the backbone of the bank's next rate decision
on June 19.
Although the bank is expected to keep rates on hold, some
analysts expect it to make slight adjustments to its interest
rate forecasts.
