OSLO Dec 4 Norway's output level will remain
unchanged over the next six months as it has been over the past
three months, the central bank said on Friday in a survey that
will be key to its December rate decision.
"Norges Bank's regional network contacts reported that there
has been no change in the level of output over the past three
months and that output is not expected to grow in the period
ahead," the bank said in a survey of 341 companies.
The regional network survey is the central bank's primary
sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate
decisions and interest rate forecasts.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche,
editing by Terje Solsvik)