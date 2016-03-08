OSLO, March 8 Norway's output level will remain
at about the same level over the next six months compared to the
past three months, the central bank said on Tuesday in a
business survey that will be key to its March 17 rate decision.
"Contacts expect the level of output to remain broadly
unchanged over the next six months. Enterprises expect that oil
industry demand will continue to fall, but that demand from the
public sector will increase further," the bank said in a survey
of 337 companies.
The regional network survey is the central bank's primary
sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate
decisions and interest rate forecasts.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)