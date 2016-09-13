(Repeats to attach article to alerts, no changes in text)
OSLO, Sept 13 Norway's economic prospects have
improved during the last three months, the central bank said on
Tuesday in a business survey that will be key to its rate
decision on September 22.
"Prospects have been adjusted upward since the previous
survey, and contacts expect moderate output growth over the next
six months," the bank said in a survey of 329 companies.
"Expectations that the decline in activity in the oil
industry will moderate are contributing to the improved
prospects. Contacts expect that demand from the public sector
will continue to increase," it added.
The regional network survey is the central bank's primary
sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate
decisions and interest rate forecasts.
