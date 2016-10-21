OSLO Oct 21 The economic prospects of Norwegian companies have developed in line with expectations since August, the central bank said in a business survey that will form part of a decision on whether to change interest rates on October 27.

"Information gathered in October indicates that developments in overall activity have been approximately in line with enterprises' expectations in August," the bank said in a survey of 71 companies.

The August survey showed companies expected moderate output growth over the next six months.

"Expectations regarding output growth ahead have changed little since August," Norges Bank said on Friday.

Friday's phone survey is a smaller version of the bank's key sentiment gauge, the quarterly regional network survey. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)