BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
OSLO Dec 6 Norwegian companies raised their output somewhat during the last three months and will continue to do during the next half year, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.
"Contacts overall expect growth to pick up over the next six months," the bank said in a survey of 334 companies, adding that this conclusion was largely in line with prospects presented three montsh earlier.
The regional network survey is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.
The next rate decision is due on Dec. 15. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.