By Camilla Knudsen and Terje Solsvik

OSLO Feb 18 The size of Norway's $810 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, may have peaked as oil prices collapsed and Oslo gets ready for its first net cash withdrawal, the central bank said on Thursday.

Built from oil and gas revenues over a 20-year period, the fund is invested in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate to share the country's hydrocarbon wealth with future generations and avoid creating asset bubbles at home.

The fund's rules allow the government to withdraw up to four percent of its value annually and its growth in previous years had always exceeded the level of withdrawals.

"The fall in oil prices will reduce Norway's national wealth. The fund may be close to its peak. Future returns are also uncertain," Oeystein Olsen, governor of the central bank which manages the fund, said in his annual policy address.

The government considers changing the fund's asset allocations, which currently aims for 60 percent in equities, 35 percent in fixed income and up to five percent in real estate.

The central bank recently recommended increasing the fund's real estate allocation to between 5 and 15 percent.

"We are also prepared to invest in foreign infrastructure. The return on real estate and infrastructure tends to follow a slightly different pattern than the return on equities and bonds. Investing in these asset classes is therefore expected to improve the fund's risk-return trade-off," the governor said.

The Finance Ministry recently appointed a public commission to consider the portion of the fund allocated to equities, with a mandate to consider whether the exposure should change.

"Looking ahead, the fund will likely reduce its allocations of bonds from today's weight of 35 percent. For a long-term investor, this is a sensible adjustment," Olsen said.

"It will signal that the authorities are willing to accept considerable fluctuations in the return and size of the fund, at least on a par with the volatility seen during the financial crisis," he added.

The governor said that even though there might be changes to the organisation of the fund, it should still be a purely financial investor.

"The primary objective of investment management must remain firm. The highest possible return for the benefit of current and future generations," he said. (Editing by Tom Heneghan)