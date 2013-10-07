OSLO Oct 7 Norway's countercyclical buffer, set
to be introduced for banks from next year, will not vary as
often as interest rates, the central bank governor said on
Monday.
The Nordic country is introducing a countercyclical buffer,
or higher capital requirements for banks when the economy is
doing well, to boost the solidity of Norway's financial system.
"(It) will not vary as often as interest rates," said
Oeystein Olsen in a question-and-answer session after delivering
a speech. "(But) it will vary over time and could be decreased
to avoid an unwished credit crunch."
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Gwladys Fouche, editing by
Balazs Koranyi)