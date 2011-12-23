* Over-reliance on oil sector for exports a concern -Olsen
* C.bank cut interest rate by 50 bps to 1.75 pct last week
(Adds more Olsen quotes)
OSLO Dec 23 Norwegian interest rates
could remain low throughout next year, the head of the country's
central bank said on Friday, little more than a week after the
bank slashed borrowing costs by 50 basis points.
"The way the world looks now, our (key deposit) rate will
probably stay at a low level for a long while, and maybe
throughout 2012," Oeystein Olsen was quoted as saying in
financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.
The bank cut its key rate to 1.75 percent on Dec. 14, saying
the country's economic outlook had clouded, weighed down by a
high risk of recession in the euro zone and turbulence in
financial markets.
In the interview, Olsen said the challenge for Norway, which
has no debt and sits on a $550-billion wealth fund thanks to
vast energy resources, was how its export industries that are
not related to the oil sector would fare given expected lower
industrial demand in Europe.
"There are many signs showing we should be a little worried
that the traditional export sector will become too small," said
the governor.
"This would mean we would have fewer legs to stand on --
both from a long-term perspective and should something hit the
oil sector (in the short term)."
Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter, has so far
fared much better than its European neighbours, partly due to a
booming oil sector sustained by oil prices over $100 a barrel.
"Were the price of oil to fall, it would be clear we would
be in a completely different situation," Olsen said.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)