OSLO Dec 23 Norwegian interest rates could remain low throughout next year, the head of the country's central bank said on Friday, little more than a week after the bank slashed borrowing costs by 50 basis points.

"The way the world looks now, our (key deposit) rate will probably stay at a low level for a long while, and maybe throughout 2012," Oeystein Olsen was quoted as saying in financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

The bank cut its key rate to 1.75 percent on Dec. 14, saying the country's economic outlook had clouded, weighed down by a high risk of recession in the euro zone and turbulence in financial markets.

In the interview, Olsen said the challenge for Norway, which has no debt and sits on a $550-billion wealth fund thanks to vast energy resources, was how its export industries that are not related to the oil sector would fare given expected lower industrial demand in Europe.

"There are many signs showing we should be a little worried that the traditional export sector will become too small," said the governor.

"This would mean we would have fewer legs to stand on -- both from a long-term perspective and should something hit the oil sector (in the short term)."

Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter, has so far fared much better than its European neighbours, partly due to a booming oil sector sustained by oil prices over $100 a barrel.

"Were the price of oil to fall, it would be clear we would be in a completely different situation," Olsen said. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)