* Household debt, housing prices might lead to downturn
* Risk of downturn not immediate, seen few years ahead
* Crown's immediate weakening after rate cut was expected
PRAGUE, March 27 The oil sector will continue to
fuel Norwegian economic growth as long as prices hold above $100
a barrel but high household debt along with rising housing
prices could become a long-term risk, Norway's central bank
governor said on Tuesday.
Unlike most of Europe where countries face gloomy economic
outlooks as they struggle to put their fiscal houses in order
and cut debt, oil-rich and debt-free Norway is set to expand,
backed by its massive $600 billion oil fund.
"As long as oil prices stay above $100 we foresee continued
growth in this sector fuelling our economy," Oeystein Olsen told
an economic conference in Prague.
But he also pointed to the rapidly growing house prices and
the large debt load faced by Norwegian households, set to top
200 percent of disposable income, more than twice that in
Germany and a third more than the peak in the United states
before its crash.
"(The) risk is more long-term and is related to high gross
debt by households combined with housing prices that continue to
increase. We are aware that that might in the future create a
downturn in our economy," Olsen said.
"But as we see it now... that is a problem that is a few
years ahead."
The central bank cut its 2012 economic growth forecast for
the mainland, which excludes the lucrative oil sector, to 3.25
percent from 3.75 percent earlier this month.
The bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on March 14 amid
stubbornly low inflation and to rein in the soaring Norwegian
crown, seen by investors as safe haven while the euro zone is
scrambling to contain its debt crisis and on the verge of
falling back in recession.
But the rate cut raised concerns that low rates could pump
up an already developing housing bubble.
Olsen declined to comment on the next policy move or the
crown, and said the unit's drop after the rate cut was expected.
"What I could say is that given the expectation regarding
(the interest rate) change in March, and given the decision we
made, the immediate impact on the exchange rate was more or less
expected. The immediate weakening."
He repeated his earlier remarks that Norway's central bank
faced a dilemma as there were reasons for the healthy domestic
economy to have higher interest rates but its openness to the
struggling euro zone through the exchange rate channel played in
the opposite direction.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova and Jason Hovet; editing by
Stephen Nisbet)