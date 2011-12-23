OSLO Dec 23 Norwegian interest rates could remain low throughout next year, the country's central bank governor said on Friday, a week after slashing rates by a bigger-than-forecast 50 basis points.

"The way the world looks now, our (key deposit) rate will probably stay at a low level for a long while, and maybe throughout 2012," Oeystein Olsen was quoted as saying in the Norwegian financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

The bank cut its key interest rate to 1.75 percent on Dec. 14, saying the country's economic outlook had clouded, weighed down by a high risk of recession in the euro zone and turbulence in financial markets. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)