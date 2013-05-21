UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
OSLO May 21 Weak economic conditions outside Norway's borders could last until 2015 and Europe could emerge from its current economic crisis only after 2020, the governor of the Norwegian central bank said on Tuesday.
"When it comes to our view of the international economic situation ... (it) may last until 2015. The eurozone is struggling. It could be in the next decade before Europe is out of its difficulties," Oeystein Olsen told a parliamentary committee.
He added that as long as oil prices were as high as they were now, it was hard to be pessimistic about the Norwegian economy. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Camilla Knudsen)
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.