UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
OSLO May 21 There is no reason to consider the alternative lower rate path the Norwegian central bank previously published, the central bank governor told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We have previously published a rate path and an alternative, lower rate path. Then things happened that have made us say that we are closer to the alternative, lower rate path," said Oeystein Olsen.
"This qualitative deviation, there is no reason to consider it now. There is no reason to consider anything else. We have strong reason to stick to the current rate path now." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Camilla Knudsen)
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.