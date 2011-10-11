OSLO Oct 11 Norway's frosty relationship with
China since last year's award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Liu
Xiaobo is "unnatural and untenable" and has hurt Norwegian
industry, Foreign Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a newspaper on
Tuesday.
The awarding of the prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee
to democracy campaigner Liu, serving an 11-year jail sentence
for subversion, infuriated Beijing, which called the decision a
"political farce" and boycotted the award ceremony.
There have been no top-level bilateral political meetings
since the announcement of the award in October 2010, but at
least two firms in energy-hungry China have taken over or bought
stakes in Norwegian natural resource companies this year.
"It is unnatural and untenable for Norway and China to have
frozen political relations," Stoere told the Norwegian newspaper
Dagens Naeringsliv in an interview.
"Now we have to use our energy to look forward. The way
forward is that we pick up the political dialogue again," Stoere
said. "Today it is, if not at zero, then not very far away."
On the anniversary of the announcement of the award, Stoere
said the lack of dialogue between Norway and the world's second
biggest economy had hurt Norway's industrial sectors.
Salmon farmers, including the world's top firm Marine
Harvest , have seen a decline in sales to China because
of restrictions that slow down the processing of
imports.
The Peace Prize award also put on hold non-EU member
Norway's hopes of signing a free trade agreement with China that
diplomats said could be a blueprint for other countries in
Europe.
On the other hand, Chinese companies have finalised large
deals with Norwegian firms in 2011, such as Sinochem's
$3 billion purchase of an oilfield stake from Statoil
and China National BlueStar's $2 billion purchase of
Norwegian conglomerate Orkla's silicon operations.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Tim Pearce)