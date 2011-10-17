OSLO Oct 17 China has reacted coldly to a Norwegian attempt to restore political relations a year after erupting in fury over the Norwegian Nobel Committee's award of the Nobel Peace Prize to jailed Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.

The Chinese embassy in Norway said Liu's 2010 prize had done "great damage" to relations between the two countries and that Norway would have to show "tangible efforts" at reconciliation, the financial newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Monday.

Last week Norwegian Foreign Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in an interview with the same paper that China's year-long freeze in bilateral ties was "untenable" and it was time to normalise relations.

Stoere praised China for "unparalleled progress" in creating "improved living conditions and increased freedoms" for its population. He said the Nobel committee had no connection with his government, but made no apology for the award to Liu.

The embassy's response, in an email to Dagens Naeringsliv, gave no sign of a softening in the Chinese position and said the Norwegian government was to blame because it "supported this wrong decision".

"This constitutes contempt for the independence of China's judiciary and interference in China's internal affairs, thus causing great damage to the bilateral relations," the embassy was quoted as saying in the email.

"We expect that the Norwegian side will make tangible efforts to restore and develop bilateral relations."

The foreign ministry said the embassy had not sent it a copy of the email.

China has shelved bilateral free-trade talks with Norway and cancelled or avoided meetings with Norwegian ministers since the October 2010 announcement of the award to Liu.

Norwegian salmon producers like Marine Harvest have seen exports to China plunge this year because of protracted inspections at the Chinese border, and Norway's Statoil has linked a lack of access to Chinese shale gas fields to Liu's Nobel award.

Bilateral trade as a whole, however, rose in the first half of 2011, and business deals that China wanted have gone ahead.

China's Sinochem , for example, finalised a $3 billion purchase of a Brazilian oilfield stake from Statoil while China National BlueStar bought Norwegian conglomerate Orkla's silicon operations for $2 billion. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by Tim Pearce)