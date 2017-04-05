By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, April 5
OSLO, April 5 Norway's deputy oil minister will
meet top executives of China's biggest offshore oil producer
CNOOC on Thursday to discuss possible cooperation
ahead of the first visit by a Norwegian prime minister to China
in a decade, officials said.
CNOOC, which operates the 140,000 barrels per day Buzzard
field offshore UK via its subsidiary Nexen, said in 2010 it
would be interested to come to Norway.
The row over the Nobel Peace Prize award to Chinese
dissident Liu Xiaobo that same year froze relations between the
two countries.
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will be in Beijing on
April 7-10 to meet President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li
Keqiang and other Chinese officials, in the first visit by a
Norwegian premier since the countries resumed full diplomatic
relations in December.
