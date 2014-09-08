OSLO, Sept 8 China has banned the import of whole Norwegian salmon from Sept 10 until importers can certify that fish are free from infectious salmon anaemia as well as variants of the virus, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority said on Monday.

However, partially processed salmon, including fish without heads, gills and entrails, may continue to be sent to China, the safety authority said. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)