UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, April 17 Norway has struck an agreement with Chinese authorities on new food safety certificates that will allow exports of Norwegian salmon to China to be maintained, the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said in a statement on Friday.
China has recently said it may halt Norwegian salmon imports.
"Challenges remain for trade in salmon between Norway and China. We must therefore be prepared for the situation to be difficult and partly unpredictable in the foreseeable future," Fisheries Minister Elisabeth Aspaker said in a statement. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.