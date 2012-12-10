OSLO, Dec 10 Higher prices for clothing pushed core Norwegian inflation slightly higher in November but not enough to prompt interest rate rises from the central bank to be brought forward. Core inflation was an annual 1.3 percent in November, in line with analysts' mean forecast in a Reuters poll. It was up from 1.1 percent in October's reading. Headline inflation meanwhile came to an annualised 1.1 percent, the same pace as in October but below expectations for 1.2 percent. Producer prices were unchanged in November compared to a year ago. Stubbornly low price rises have been the central bank's biggest worry recently with forecasts showing core inflation likely to stay below the bank's 2.5 percent target for some years. Analysts said the November reading would not change current central bank policy. The Norwegian crown was stable against the euro after the numbers were released. "The underlying trend is quite stable and I think it's well in line with what the central bank also envisions at the moment. Therefore it won't mean much (for monetary policy)," said Kyrre Aamdal, senior economist at DNB Markets. "We'll have to look about a year ahead (before rates go up), We predict October next year," he added. The central bank would be keen to raise rates to push borrowing costs higher and cool the real estate market, but any increase risks firming an already strong crown currency and hurting exporters, and reducing inflation further. Norges Bank currently expects to raise its 1.5 percent benchmark rate sometime between next March and August as a booming oil sector and large public sector keep Norway one of the fastest growing economies in Europe. The central bank announces its next rate decision on Dec. 18. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)