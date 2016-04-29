PARIS, April 30 Airbus Helicopters said
all commercial passenger flights of helicopters similar to the
Super Puma that crashed off Norway on Friday have been
suspended.
An H225 Super Puma ferrying passengers from a Norwegian oil
platform crashed in the North Sea, apparently killing all 13
people on board.
Britain and Norway said they were halting flights of the
same type of helicopter, also known as the EC225LP. Airbus
Helicopters, a unit of Airbus Group, said the temporary ban
extended to the whole fleet.
"Under these tragic circumstances, and until these elements
are available, we are allied with the decision taken to put all
commercial EC225LP passenger flights on hold," the company said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leslie Adler)