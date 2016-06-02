FRANKFURT, June 2 The European Aviation Safety
Authority temporarily grounded Airbus AS332 L2 and
EC225 LP Super Puma helicopters following the discovery of metal
fatigue in the gear box of a Super Puma craft that fatally
crashed in Norway on April 29.
"Pending further investigation to determine the root
cause(s) of the reported damage, and development of mitigating
measures by Airbus Helicopters, EASA has decided, as an
additional precautionary measure, to temporarily ground the
fleet," EASA said in a statement on Thursday.
Norway's Accident Investigation Board had on Wednesday urged
EASA to take immediate action to ensure the safety of the main
gearbox of the helicopters, a workhorse of the oil industry.
The Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority had already banned
the use of H225 - the new name for the EC225 - Super Puma heavy
helicopters in Norway.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)