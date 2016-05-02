PARIS May 2 Airbus Helicopters is no
longer recommending a blanket ban on commercial flights of its
H225 Super Puma helicopter, saying initial evidence suggests
there is no link between Friday's crash in Norway and two North
Sea accidents in 2012.
On Friday, Airbus Helicopters recommended that all
commercial flights be suspended following the crash, in which 13
people died.
A company spokesman said on Monday the helicopters would
remain grounded in the UK and Norway, where regulators have
imposed bans, but that commercial flights could resume
elsewhere, subject to the decision of each operator.
Some operators, including CHC Helicopter whose helicopter
crashed while returning from a Norwegian oil platform on Friday,
continue to keep their Super Puma fleets on the ground.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Brian Love)