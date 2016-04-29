OSLO, April 29 Production at the
Statoil-operated Gullfaks B platform in the North Sea
is shut for an undetermined period following a helicopter crash
in which 13 platform staff are presumed dead, a senior company
official said.
"Production is shut at Gullfaks B so that we can take care
of the (platform) staff in the best way possible," Statoil's
head of development and production in Norway, Arne Sigve Nylund,
told a news conference.
He did not say at what rate the platform was producing at
when it shut down.
Partners in the field include Austria's OMV and
Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)