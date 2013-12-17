(Recasts on state ownership in companies)
OSLO Dec 17 Norway aims to begin a legal
process in the spring that could lead to a reduction in state
holdings in a number of the country's big companies, the
country's trade and industry minister said on Tuesday.
Norway's centre-right government, in power since October, is
committed to reducing the state's role in the economy, which
includes selling off part of the stakes its holds in some
companies.
A government white paper would be the first step in the
political process to reduce the stakes.
"I hope that we can present a white paper on (state)
ownership in the spring," trade and industry minister Monica
Maeland told Reuters on the sidelines of a visit to the Oslo
stock exchange.
"The spring is approaching fast. But that is the plan." She
declined to give further details.
The government has stakes in most big Norwegian companies,
including oil firm Statoil, aluminium producer Norsk
Hydro, bank DNB, fertiliser maker Yara
and telecoms firm Telenor.
Other smaller firms it has stakes in include fish farmer
Cermaq, property firm Entra and energy
company Statkraft, Europe's biggest producer of
renewable energy.
Separately, the minister said the current crown level, which
is near a four-year low against the euro, was positive for the
country's corporate sector.
"The crown level is good for Norwegian companies," she said.
"It is good that the crown is weaker."
Many Norwegian companies are export-oriented, and a weak
crown makes selling abroad more profitable.
(Reporting by Henrik Stolen; Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing
by Terje Solsvik and Jane Merriman)