OSLO Oct 15 Norway's economic competitiveness
has been improved by the fall in the value of the crown
currency, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told a business
conference on Thursday.
"The currency's level is very important. Even though we
don't have a specific target for it, we're very clear on the
direction of the movement, so that it strengthens our
competitiveness in times like these," Olsen said.
"As a result of a weaker crown, Norway's competitiveness has
so far moved in the right direction," he added.
