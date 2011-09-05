OSLO, Sept 5 Statistics Norway issued the following economic indicator on Monday:
CURRENT ACCOUNT (billions of crowns)
Q2 2011 Q1 2011 Q2 2010 Balance 85 76* 74* Goods/services 83 91* 69* Interest/other 3 -15* 4*
* revised figure (Reporting By Oslo newsroom)
