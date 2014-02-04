BRIEF-Beyaz Filo FY 2016 net profit down at 26.4 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 26.4 million lira ($7.06 million)versus 42.5 million lira year ago
OSLO Feb 4 Norwegian household debt is continuing to rise faster than income and this is a concern for the central bank, Birger Vikøren, Norges Bank's executive director for monetary policy said on Tuesday.
"The growth in debt continues to outpace the rise in incomes. There is something there that gives cause for worry," Vikøren told a foreign exchange conference.
Norwegian household debt is around 200 percent of disposable income, one of the highest rates in Europe. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)
BUDAPEST, March 13 Hungary should not undershoot its budget deficit target this year, the central bank said on Monday, after a lower-than-expected deficit of about 1.3 percent of economic output in 2016 shaved 0.6 percentage point off economic growth.
WASHINGTON, March 13 As many U.S. government agencies are girding for possible steep cuts in their annual budgets, the top U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday signaled he was optimistic about the possibility of keeping his agency's budget flat.