(Reuters plans to discontinue regular coverage of this item after Jan 15. If you have a comment about this change, please send an email to balazs.koranyi@thomsonreuters.com. F-loans and F-deposits will continue to be covered by the Norwegian language domestic service.)

OSLO Jan 5 Norway's central bank allotted 83.72 billion Norwegian crowns ($14.06 billion) in F-deposits for Jan. 5-16 at an auction on Thursday, it said on its page.

The highest rate in the allotment was 1.75 percent.

($1 = 5.9679 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)