OSLO Dec 22 Norway's central bank is offering an F-deposit facility for Dec. 22-23 at a maximum rate of 1.75 percent, the bank said on its page on Thursday.

The deadline for offers was 1400 GMT on Thursday.

The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector. The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)