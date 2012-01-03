(Reuters plans to discontinue regular English-language coverage of this item after Jan 15. If you have a comment about this change, please send an email to balazs.koranyi@thomsonreuters.com. F-loans and F-deposits will continue to be covered by the Norwegian-language domestic service.)

OSLO Jan 3 Norway's central bank is offering an F-deposit facility for Jan 3-5 at a maximum rate of 1.75 percent, the bank said on its page on Tuesday.

The deadline for offers was 1400 GMT on Tuesday.

The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector.

The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)