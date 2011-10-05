OSLO Oct 5 A recent North Sea find could make up a fifth of Norway's oil supply from 2020, rising to over half by 2027, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Wednesday.

The Avaldsnes/Aldous Major South discovery could hold between 1.2 to 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Sweden's Lundin Petroleum has said. At 2.6 billion barrels, it could be Norway's third-largest ever find.

"The field could be worth between $6.7 billion and $13 billion," Geoff Gillies, an analyst at Edinburgh-based Wood Mackenzie, said in a statement.

Norway is the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and the second-largest for gas. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Anthony Barker)