OSLO Nov 21 Norwegian house prices could
continue to fall but this is a "sound and prudent" change in the
market and the market is not facing a crash or a bursting
bubble, Rune Bjerke, the CEO of DNB, the nation's top
lender said.
"It might well be so that housing prices will continue to
stay flat or decline by an additional 1 or 2 percent, maybe 5
percent," Bjerke told an investor meeting.
"You can never exclude a sharper decrease but the
fundamentals don't support such a development," he said. "We do
not believe in a sharp decline in prices."
