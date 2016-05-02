MOLDE, Norway May 2 Norwegian unemployment has
largely developed in line with the central bank's expectation,
central bank governor Oeystein Olsen said on Monday.
Both registered unemployment and the broader labour force
survey have fallen recently, despite a slowdown in economic
growth.
"We weren't really very surprised by either of the
unemployment statistics. Unemployment has largely been in line
with our forecasts," Olsen told Reuters on the sidelines of a
conference.
He said it was "too early to tell" whether the improved
labour market data signalled a rebound in the Norwegian economy.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Gwladys Fouche)