MOLDE, Norway May 2 Norwegian unemployment has largely developed in line with the central bank's expectation, central bank governor Oeystein Olsen said on Monday.

Both registered unemployment and the broader labour force survey have fallen recently, despite a slowdown in economic growth.

"We weren't really very surprised by either of the unemployment statistics. Unemployment has largely been in line with our forecasts," Olsen told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

He said it was "too early to tell" whether the improved labour market data signalled a rebound in the Norwegian economy. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)