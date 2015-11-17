OSLO Nov 17 Norway's economy grew more than expected in the third quarter while second-quarter growth was revised up, making it less likely that the central bank will cut interest rates this year, economists said on Tuesday.

With the offshore oil sector generating a fifth of GDP, a tumble in crude prices and a slowdown in oil industry investments has taken its toll on the country's economy, although a weaker crown has boosted traditional industries.

Growth on the mainland -- excluding oil - stood at 0.2 percent in the quarter, data from Statistics Norway showed, above analysts' forecasts of 0.1 percent growth. Second-quarter mainland growth was meanwhile revised up to 0.3 percent from an initial 0.2 percent.

Overall economic growth, often a volatile number due to swings in the petroleum sector's output, was 1.8 percent in the July-September quarter, far above the average 0.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The Norwegian crown rose to 9.2565 per euro after the data from 9.2750 just ahead of the numbers.

"It's rather weak but not as weak as one could have feared. It's very much in line with Norges Bank's forecast for mainland GDP," Nordea Markets chief analyst Erik Bruce said of the third-quarter growth.

"This clearly argues for no rate cut in December."

Norway's central bank had predicted mainland growth of 0.25 percent in the third quarter. Following a September rate cut to a record low 0.75 percent, governor Oeystein Olsen said he expected to cut rates again in the following 12 months. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)