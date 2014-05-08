* Oil investments falling, high costs deter growth elsewhere
* Decline will be cushioned by $860 bln saved from oil
receipts
* Oil and gas make up a fifth of Norway's GDP
* Many argue for measures to address high costs
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, May 8 Norway's energy boom is tailing off
years ahead of expectations, exposing an economy unprepared for
life after oil and threatening the long-term viability of the
world's most generous welfare model.
High spending within the sector has pushed up wages and
other costs to unsustainable levels, not just for the oil and
gas industry but for all sectors, and that is now acting as a
drag on further energy investment. Norwegian firms outside oil
have struggled to pick up the slack in what has been, for at
least a decade, almost a single-track economy.
How Norway handles this "curse of oil" - huge wealth that
bring unhealthy dependency in its train - may hold lessons
across the North Sea in Scotland, which votes on independence
from the United Kingdom later this year, relying at least in
part on what it sees as its oil revenues.
Norway had the foresight to put aside a massive $860 billion
rainy-day cash pile, or $170,000 per man, woman and child. It
also has huge budget surpluses, a top-notch AAA credit rating
and low unemployment, so tangible decline is not imminent.
But costs have soared, non-oil exporters are struggling, the
government is spending $20 billion more oil money this year than
in 2007 and the generous welfare model, which depends on a
steady flow of oil tax revenue may not be preparing Norwegians
for tougher times.
"In Norway, job security seems to be taken for granted,
almost like it's a human right to have a job," says Hans Petter
Havdal, CEO of car-parts maker Kongsberg Automotive.
Kongsberg Automotive has only 5 percent of its workers left
in Norway, having moved jobs to places like Mexico, China and
the United States, and keeping only high-tech, automated
functions at home. It says it is struggling with high labour
costs and even problems such as excessive sick leave.
"It's a bit discouraging that the sick leave in Norway is
twice the level of other plants," Havdal said. "That is to me an
indication that something is not as it should be."
With per capita GDP around $100,000, the Norwegian lifestyle
has become such that the work week averages less than 33 hours,
one of the lowest in the world, and while unemployment is low,
there is large underemployment, made possible by benefits.
In 2012, a new word entered the Norwegian lexicon - to
"nave", or live off benefits from welfare agency NAV.
"Approximately 600,000 Norwegians ... who should be part of
the labour force are outside the labour force, because of
welfare, pension issues," says Siv Jensen, the finance minister.
Company executives and some government officials say Norway
needs to limit wage increases to productivity, limit oil cost
growth, cut taxes like neighbours have done and spend less of
the oil money. Some say it should even depreciate its currency.
The Scottish National Party's argument in favour of
independence has centred on the promise that Scotland can
replicate the success of Norway's oil economy, creating a
sovereign wealth fund for future generations, while public
coffers would be only half as dependent on oil and gas.
Unfortunately for Scotland, the glory days of British
hydrocarbon production are already in the past, with North Sea
output down around two thirds since its peak.
A net oil and gas exporter until the turn of the century,
Britain will import almost half of its hydrocarbon needs this
year, mostly from Norway, rising to two-thirds by 2026, the
government has said.
TURN FOR BIG OIL
The fortunes of the oil industry, which accounts for a fifth
of Norway's economy, have shifted abruptly as the global oil
sector slammed on the brakes.
Costs are spiking and capital spending has been so high that
energy firms are selling assets to pay dividends. With oil
prices seen falling this year and next, appetite for capital
expenditure is low.
Investments, which tripled over the past decade, are now
seen declining in the years ahead, confounding earlier
expectations for a steady increase, while oil production remains
flat, despite years of heavy spending.
Energy companies are cutting some of their most innovative
projects, a big worry as the sector has relied on cutting edge
innovation to offset its high costs.
The government puts the best face on this, but admits times
are changing.
"The boom is probably over. But we're not looking at a steep
decline in investment or production," says oil minister Tord
Lien. "The costs are rising too high and too fast. The Norwegian
costs have risen a little bit more than elsewhere."
Shell has called off a multi-billion dollar gas
project that was seen as a step towards platform-free offshore
production after costs on the pilot project hit seven times the
initial estimate. It would have placed all equipment on the
seabed, including compression, and would have powered it from
the shore, a huge technological step.
Statoil, the state-owned national champion, has
slashed spending, eliminating advanced projects like an Arctic
rig that would have been able to operate in two-metre thick ice.
"Cutting back on capital spending is hurting innovation,"
says government oil regulator chief Bente Nyland. "When you're
cutting back, you're focusing on your production (and) your
income ... This will have a long-term impact because you have to
make decisions on projects now."
Norway is the world's seventh biggest oil exporter, and it
supplies a fifth of the European Union's gas, a critical
position as tensions with Moscow over Ukraine raise concerns
about Russian supplies.
It also boasts the world's highest GDP per hour worked,
according to the OECD, but labour productivity has declined
since 2007, and since 2000 its unit labour cost has risen around
six times faster than in Germany.
NO GOING BACK
Handelsbanken economist Knut Anton Mork said Norway must act
if it is to avoid decline.
"The oil boom has ended," Mork said. "Norway needs to
rebalance to a more sustainable level, which can be done either
through a nominal depreciation or through an internal
devaluation of wages.
"Absent necessary adjustments, Norway after oil may face a
structural crisis similar to that in Finland after Nokia."
Industry-leading mobile handset maker used to
account for nearly a fifth of Finland's exports and a quarter of
its corporation tax before its rapid decline as rivals cornered
the market in smartphones.
Neighbour Sweden, meanwhile, cut sickness and unemployment
benefits and lowered income, wealth and corporate taxes. Its tax
burden has fallen by four percentage points of gross domestic
product, now making it lower than France.
But such wage adjustment in Norway is unlikely in the near
term, and unions dispute that the country has a competitiveness
problem. Industrial workers nearly went on strike in April until
last-minute concessions.
"We haven't been in a situation since the second world war
that we had any cutbacks on rights we have negotiated," said
Stein-Ragnar Noreng, CEO for consultancy KPMG's Norwegian unit.
"There is no sign of willingness from unions or the
government to go into any kind of discussion. This could be very
dangerous because investments will go down."
Knut Sunde, director of employer interest group Area Trade
and Industrial Policy, also sees little chance of much change:
"It's a high-cost country and will always be, so there's no
dreaming about ever coming back to the good old days when Sweden
was expensive and Norway was cheap. We'll never go back."
(Additional reporting by Henrik Stolen in Oslo, Sakari Suoninen
in Helsinki and Karolin Schaps in London; Editing by Will
Waterman)