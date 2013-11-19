* Economy needs tax cuts, reduced barriers
* Productivity is stagnating, costs are high
* Oil fund should focus on return
By Camilla Knudsen and Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Nov 19 Weak productivity growth is the
Norwegian economy's biggest challenge and reducing reliance on
its massive offshore oil sector is the new government's main
priority, finance minister Siv Jensen said on Tuesday.
Oil accounts for a fifth of the Nordic nation's economy and
demand from the sector has pushed costs - especially for labour
and services - so high that traditional exporters are now
struggling to compete, said Jensen, who took office last month.
"Productivity development has been very weak (for) the last
eight years, therefore we are now focusing on growth-enhancing
tax relief to stimulate the labour market, investments and
saving," Jensen told Reuters in an interview.
"We will also work on large structural reforms going
forward."
Norway was Western Europe's best performing economy in 2012,
expanding 3.4 percent thanks to record oil investments.
But although figures on Tuesday showed a bigger than
expected expansion in the third quarter, growth has faltered
this year, with non-oil exports struggling and household
consumption slowing - hit in part by a fall in house prices.
The central bank has said productivity stagnated over the
last year as the economy slowed, investment fell and labour
costs rose as companies continued to expand their workforces.
The new government has already approved tax cuts for
individuals and corporations to boost growth on the mainland -
seen slowing to 2 percent this year - and has promised to lower
taxes further in future.
"We are working on reducing special Norwegian (import)
duties that are damaging Norway's ability to compete," Jensen
said. "We have already started to work on this in next year's
budget, particularly when it comes to reducing the wealth tax,
which is special to Norway."
Action is pressing because even the oil sector has started
showing cracks, with firms postponing projects and predicting
slowing or falling investments.
Statoil this year delayed its $15.5 billion Johan
Castberg project, its biggest development in the Arctic, while
the sector's lobby group predicted just 2 percent investment
growth next year and a 10 percent fall in 2014.
Norway remains in an enviable position, producing more GDP
per hour worked than any other nation and beating the OECD
average by 89 percent, the Paris-based organisation said.
Norwegians also work 20 percent less than the OECD average,
however, lowering productivity.
OIL FUND
Jensen ruled out extra stimulus to boost growth and said her
aim was instead to shift spending toward helping onshore
industries.
With a budget surplus exceeding 10 percent of GDP and a
rainy-day wealth fund worth $800 billion, or $155,000 for each
Norwegian resident, the government has more firepower than any
other, but Jensen has resisted demands to spend more.
Rebuffing calls for the fund to combine investment with
charitable work, she said maximizing returns will remain a
priority even after the government completes a major review of
the fund's activities next spring.
"The ambition has constantly been about the return," Jensen
said. "It is important that Norwegian foreign policy and the oil
fund are kept separate."
Norway spends about $5 billion a year on foreign aid but
philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and others
have asked that it do more.
"An advantage for many years has been the search for the
right balance between risk and return," Jensen said. "This rule
will not be changed. It is important the oil fund keeps its
long-term perspective and is predictable on what it does."
Jensen's Progress Party has said that three smaller entities
could be split off from the main oil fund, to focus among other
things on investing in renewable energy.
(Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)