* Economic growth next year will be lower than expected -PM
* Outlook has slightly worsened since October -c.bank chief
* Norway's mainland GDP to grow 2.5 pct in 2011, 2012 -IMF
By Joachim Dagenborg and Walter Gibbs
OSLO/JEVNAKER Nov 22 The outlook for
the Norwegian economy has worsened, the prime minister and
central bank governor said on Tuesday as the International
Monetary Fund cut its forecast and said the euro zone crisis
could hurt exports.
The government of the oil-rich Nordic country had expected
the economy, excluding activity from the oil and shipping
sectors, to grow 3.1 percent in 2012, up from a forecast 2.8
percent growth in 2011.
"The government will cut the 2012 growth forecast for the
Norwegian economy," Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg told
reporters on Tuesday, after meeting with business and trade
union leaders to discuss the European debt crisis and its impact
on Norway.
Stoltenberg did not say how much lower economic growth was
projected to be, nor did he say why the government was cutting
its forecasts. The new forecast, he said, would be presented in
a forthcoming revised budget.
The Nordic nation of 4.9 million inhabitants is not a member
of the European Union, but its export-oriented industries are
highly dependent on European demand.
It survived the 2008 financial crisis relatively unscathed
due to its booming oil sector and a cushy budget surplus fuelled
by its half-trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund but there have
been signs that the latest global economic turmoil are hurting
Norway.
OUTLOOK HAS SLIGHTLY DETERIORATED
The head of the central bank said Norway's growth outlook
had deteriorated since its last assessment in October, but that
the changes had been slight and that it was too early to revise
official projections.
Oeystein Olsen added that both positive and negative events
have impacted the global climate since October and more data
would be required before the bank made its next interest rate
decision Dec. 14.
"I would resist any attempt to summarise the picture as a
basis for future interest rates," Olsen said on the sideline of
a conference.
"To summarise, on an ad hoc basis, the information we have
received since Oct. 19 has been slightly more negative than our
projections."
The bank's key policy rate is 2.25 percent, and it has said
last month it could stay there "for a long while". In a
newspaper commentary on Monday, Olsen said the bank was prepared
to cut rates if funding for Norwegian banks were to dry up.
He said on Tuesday the European agreement to help Greece
shoulder its debt load was "positive," but said Europe's EFSF
bailout fund needed more firepower to stop the crisis spreading
to Italy.
EURO-ZONE CRISIS TAKES TOLL
Earlier on Tuesday, the IMF said it saw growth of 2.5
percent in Norway's economy both this year and next. It said
last year the Norwegian economy would grow between 2.5 percent
to 3 percent in 2011.
The Washington-based lender did not provide a reason for the
lower forecast but said Norway could suffer from turmoil in the
euro zone.
"Severe (eurozone) stress would undoubtedly affect Norway
via shaken consumer confidence, lower exports to Europe, lower
oil prices, and strains in international interbank markets-a key
funding source for Norway's largest banks," it said in a
statement.
The IMF also said Norway was at risk of a house price bubble
due to rising prices and high-level of household debt.
Norway's economy excluding its flagship oil sector slowed in
the third quarter, the latest figures by the country's
statistics office showed on Tuesday.
($1 = 5.8199 Norwegian crowns)
(Additional reporting by Camilla Knudsen in Oslo and Balasz
Koranyi in Jevnaker; Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Anna
Willard)