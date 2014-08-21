OSLO Aug 21 Norwegian growth surged beyond all
expectations in the second quarter on the back of a rapid
expansion in manufacturing, likely forcing the central bank to
bring forward its first rate hike.
Growth on the mainland, or excluding the lucrative offshore
oil and gas sector, accelerated to 1.2 percent on the quarter
from 0.5 percent three months earlier, beating analysts'
forecast for 0.6 percent and far exceeding even the most
optimistic projection.
"There is no doubt these are hawkish figures," Nordea
economist Erik Bruce said. "My first impression is that this is
going to pull up the interest rate forecast at the central
bank's meeting in September."
"It confirms the impression the Norwegian economy is
developing better than we had thought," Bruce added.
Overall growth, less closely watched because of volatility
in offshore production, also picked up, hitting 0.9 percent
compared to the previous quarter and beating forecasts for 0.5
percent.
The crown currency surged more than half a percent on the
data, hitting a two-month high, as markets predicted that the
central bank will have to increase rates earlier than its
previous plan for the first move in 2016.
Norway's growth has been unexpectedly strong in recent
months with consumption, manufacturing and unemployment data all
surprising on the positive side and house prices rebounding from
falls at the end of 2013.
Traditional exporters also performed better, in part due to
a weaker currency, even as the country's vast oil sector, which
accounts for a fifth of the total GDP, struggled with investment
cutbacks.
Norway's unexpected strength comes as its Nordic neighbours
struggle. Sweden posted weaker-than-expected 0.2 percent growth
in the quarter while Finland warned on Wednesday that its
economy could shrink for a third consecutive year in 2014.
But growth is expected to take a hit next year as oil sector
investments could fall 10 percent as energy firms rein in
spending from record high levels, saving capital for dividends.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Ole Petter Skonnord and Camilla
Knudsen; Editing by Toby Chopra)