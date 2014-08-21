* Q2 mainland growth 1.2 pct vs 0.6 pct forecast
* Q2 overall growth 0.9 pct vs 0.5 pct forecast
* Crown currency surges over a half percent
By Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen
OSLO, Aug 21 Norwegian growth surged beyond all
expectations in the second quarter, even as investments in its
vital oil sector were flat, raising the pressure on the central
bank bringing forward its first rate hike after a string of
positive surprises.
Growth on the mainland, or excluding the lucrative offshore
oil and gas sector, accelerated to 1.2 percent on the quarter
from 0.5 percent three months earlier, official data showed,
comfortably beating forecasts for a 0.6 percent gain.
The strong growth, which came on the back of a rapid
expansion in manufacturing and solid growth in consumption, also
far exceeded the euro zone's flat performance in the quarter and
beat all European Union members that have reported data so far.
"It was a juicy number, and even if you adjust for power
production, the underlying growth of 0.9 percent was stronger
than expected and even stronger than (the central bank's)
expectation for 0.5 percent," Handelsbanken economist Marius
Nyborg Hov said.
Growth has been relatively weak in recent quarters as oil
companies cut back investments and consumption fell, prompting
the central bank in June to raise the prospect of a rate cut to
prop up the economy.
But Norway, which is not part of the EU and relies on oil
and gas to generate a fifth of its GDP, looks to have turned the
corner as most key data, like manufacturing, unemployment and
retail sales, surprised on the upside since the bank's warning.
Even oil investments held steady after two straight quarter of
falls.
"My first impression is that this is going to pull up the
interest rate forecast at the central bank's meeting in
September," Nordea economist Erik Bruce said. "It confirms the
impression the Norwegian economy is developing better than we
had thought," Bruce added.
OUTLOOK MIXED ON OIL, RUSSIA
Overall growth, less closely watched because of volatility
in offshore production, also picked up, hitting 0.9 percent
compared to the previous quarter and beating forecasts for 0.5
percent.
The crown currency surged more than half a percent on the
data, hitting a two-month high, as markets predicted that the
central bank will have to increase rates earlier than its
previous plan for the first move in 2016.
Norway's unexpected strength comes as its Nordic neighbours
struggle. Sweden posted weaker-than-expected 0.2 percent growth
in the quarter while Finland warned on Wednesday that its
economy could shrink for a third consecutive year in 2014.
But analysts also warned that Norway's growth rate remained
at risk as oil sector investments are set to fall as much as 10
percent, likely putting pressure on employment, consumption and
overall growth, while the impact of Russian sanctions on the
broader European economy also creates risks.
The central bank, which has kept its main rate at 1.5
percent since early 2012, announces its next rate decision on
Sept. 18 when it also releases fresh economic and interest rate
forecasts.
In June, the bank said it expected full year mainland growth
to stay at 2.0 percent this year, in line with 2013.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Ole Petter Skonnord and Camilla
Knudsen; Editing by Toby Chopra)