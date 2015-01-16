(Adds central bank chief, PM, quotes)
OSLO Jan 16 Norway can afford to stimulate its
economy if necessary, top government and central bank officials
said on Friday, dismissing the risk of a crisis after the
collapse in prices for its oil exports.
Crude oil prices have fallen more than 50 percent
since mid-2014 and Norway's oil sector is expected to cut
investments by 15 to 20 percent this year, cancelling or
delaying projects as oil firms struggle with dwindling cash
flows.
The offshore oil and gas sector generates about a fifth of
Norway's gross domestic product (GDP) and the industry's
contraction is expected to cut economic growth on the mainland,
or excluding offshore oil, to 1.5 percent this year from last
year's 2.5 percent, the central bank has said.
"Should the situation get worse throughout the winter and
spring, we are of course ready to come up with measures if
needed," Finance Minister Siv Jensen said after meeting Prime
Minister Erna Solberg and central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen.
"For the moment we think the fiscal budget is well adjusted
to the economic situation," Jensen told a news conference.
The annual budget can use up to four percent of Norway's
$845 billion saved-up oil wealth but the 2015 budget puts this
spending at three percent, giving the government an $8.5 billion
leeway within its own self-imposed spending cap.
"Altogether, there's nothing dramatic in what we see now,"
Olsen told the same news conference. "As earlier forecast,
growth in 2015 will be weaker, but we still see growth picking
up over the next years."
Their comments helped the Norwegian crown reverse most of
the losses it made before the meeting.
The central bank cut rates in a surprise move in December
and analysts expect another cut in March, possibly followed by
one more reduction in June.
But as oil prices have fallen, the Norwegian crown has also
tumbled, helping exporting industries outside the oil sector.
This is already providing some economic stimulus, Olsen and
Solberg said.
"A lower exchange rate stimulates our other export
industries," Solberg told Reuters. "As long as there is demand
for the goods they sell, this is a positive, a good boost and a
buffer."
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Joachim Dagenborg; Writing by
Balazs Koranyi)