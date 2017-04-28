Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
OSLO, April 28 Norway's 2016 structural non-oil government budget deficit, a key gauge to public finances, has been revised down to 196.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($23.05 billion) from a December forecast of 199.8 billion, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
The deficit corresponded to 2.6 percent of the size the country's sovereign wealth fund had at the start of 2016, down from a previous forecast of 2.7 percent.
($1 = 8.5282 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 14 Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing