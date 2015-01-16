OSLO Jan 16 Norway's economy is able to handle the low oil prices, the budget is well adjusted and there was no crisis after the sharp drop in crude prices, the finance minister and the prime minister said on Friday.

"Some use words like crisis but I want to emphasize that there is no crisis," Finance Minister Siv Jensen said after a meeting of top officials. "If the situation deteriorates further over the winter, we are prepared for measures."

The offshore oil and gas sector generates about a fifth of Norway's GDP and the central bank expects growth on the mainland to slow to 1.5 percent this year from last year's 2.5 percent as the oil sector's dip slows the economy. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)