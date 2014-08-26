OSLO Aug 26 Norway's sovereign wealth fund is
growing far faster than expected, potentially leaving the
government with more money to spend in next year's budget,
financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Tuesday.
The fund's value could hit almost 6 trillion Norwegian
crowns ($973 billion) by the end of the year, according to a new
government forecast cited by the paper. That compares with a
year-end estimate of 5.48 trillion crowns made in May.
The newspaper gave no explanation for the discrepancy, but
the fund invests heavily in foreign stock markets, many of which
have been trading around multi-year highs.
The fund is currently worth 5.47 trillion crowns, up from
5.04 trillion at the start of the year, according to data from
the Norwegian central bank, which manages the fund.
Governments in Norway are allowed to spend up to 4 percent
of the fund per year over the course of an economic cycle. An
increase in its value of 500 billion crowns would thus provide
potential additional spending for next year of 20 billion
crowns.
A combination of high oil prices and a healthy economy has
pushed down the percentage that's being spent to just 2.8
percent this year, but the minority government of the
Conservative Party and the Progress Party faces pressure from
within its ranks to deliver big tax cuts for 2015.
Finance Minister Siv Jensen will present the budget on Oct.
8. The ministry, which publishes the fund's financial forecasts,
was not immediately available for comment.
Commonly known as the oil fund, Norway's sovereign wealth
fund invests the revenues from the offshore petroleum sector in
foreign shares, bonds and properties in order to spread the
wealth across generations.
($1 = 6.1674 Norwegian krone)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by John Stonestreet)