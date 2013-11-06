OSLO Nov 6 Norway's housing market has become
less of a threat to its economy after recent price falls, the
head of the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday.
House prices in Norway have risen strongly this year,
prompting the International Monetary Fund to warn in May that
property could be overvalued by as much as 40 percent. In June
prices were up 5.7 percent from a year earlier.
Norway changed credit rules this year to help it to avoid a
repeat of the country's 1990s housing crash, and more recent
data has indicated a slowdown in the market.
Prices in September were up 2.6 percent year on year, with
October showing a more modest increase of 1.3 percent.
The new credit rules restrict borrowers to mortgages no
greater than 85 percent of a property's value, down from 90
percent previously.
"All things being equal, the risk to the Norwegian economy
is lower now after we saw housing prices flattening out," Morten
Balterzen, head of the Financial Supervisory Authority of
Norway, told reporters on Wednesday.
Last week the governor of the Norwegian central bank said
that house prices could fall as much as 10 percent, but that
does not constitute a crash.
(Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by David Goodman)